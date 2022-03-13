Children's Shapes the Future of World-Class Pediatric Neurosurgery with iMRI Children's Hospital & Medical Center's world-class pediatric surgical suites in the Hubbard Center for Children are shaping the future of pediatric neurosurgery with the addition of a new intraoperative Magnetic Resonance Imaging (iMRI) suite. It's one of five in the United States and one of only two within children's hospitals nationwide. "By combining Operating Room/Magnetic Resonance (OR/MR) capabilities, we're gathering information for the safest and best outcomes," says Afshin Salehi, M.D., M.S., Children's Pediatric Neurosurgery, assistant professor, UNMC Division of Pediatric Neurosurgery, Department of Neurosurgery. "It's the technology by which you are able to, in real time, while performing an operation, perform an MRI. Instead of finishing that case, extubating the patient, removing them from the OR and the next day obtaining an MRI, you can do it right there. That provides real-time information that helps in making the decision for the next surgical move. And that's critical." It's just one way this fully contemporary surgery suite provides the most advanced and precise technology in the region. "The iMRI is a real game changer in that it can be used for tumor cases, epilepsy cases, laser cases, pituitary lesions and stereotactical purposes," adds Dr. Salehi. Travis Kruse, M.D., clinical service chief, Pediatric Radiology, assistant professor, UNMC Division of Radiology, Department of Radiology, says interest in the iMRI extends to orthopedic surgery, oncology and cardiology. "We're thinking outside the box - things that we have never been able to do before; it's pretty exciting to be on the leading edge of all the innovation," says Dr. Kruse. "It goes back to 'Why?' It's for the patients. Children's has made a commitment that we value patients and patient safety first and foremost, and it's why we have made this investment in the best potential outcomes for our patient population." Children's state-of-the-art pediatric neurosurgery and radiology advances mean less pain and faster recovery times - all uniquely designed for even the smallest child. It's the latest in minimally invasive surgical techniques, and the very best for kids.