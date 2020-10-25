 Skip to main content
Children's Hospital & Medical Center
Children's Hospital & Medical Center

Children's Hospital & Medical Center Joins KidsX to Improve Pediatric Care Children's Hospital & Medical Center recently joined KidsX, the largest pediatric digital health accelerator in the world. An international consortium of more than 26 pediatric hospitals, KidsX is focused on improving digital health innovation through collaboration, partnering specifically with early-stage startup companies. KidsX facilitates relationships between leading children's hospitals worldwide and entrepreneurial innovators to build, test and deploy software solutions to make pediatric care more effective, safe, efficient and convenient for children and families. Together, KidsX hospitals are working to figure out ways to accelerate the pace of digital innovation in pediatric health care, creating a significant impact for our collective future. Participation in this collaborative group aligns closely with Children's mission: to improve the life of every child.

