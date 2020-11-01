Gwenn Skar, M.D., Receives NIH Grant to Study Pediatric Shunt Infections Gwenn Skar, M.D., a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Children's Hospital & Medical Center and the University of Nebraska Medical Center, has received a $960,660 grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to study shunt infections in children. The five-year NIH grant is a K08 mentored clinical scientist research career development award, which provides the opportunity for promising clinician scientists with demonstrated aptitude to develop into independent investigators, or for faculty members to pursue research. Dr. Skar, also an assistant professor of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at UNMC, says shunt placement is the most common pediatric neurosurgical procedure. Shunts are placed when children experience hydrocephalus, a buildup of cerebrospinal fluid in the brain that affects more than 1 million Americans. It typically occurs in childhood, but is a lifelong condition and requires the constant draining of the fluid with a shunt. Shunts can become infected, requiring further surgeries and resulting in additional complications, including neurologic consequences. Children with shunt infections are at increased risk of seizures and having trouble in school. Studies have linked an increasing number of infections with decreased verbal and performance IQ scores. Dr. Skar's lab has found preliminary evidence that the body's immune system may be contributing to the problem. The immune system kicks into gear in response to the infection; but it keeps working longer than it should, and its activity goes from helpful to harmful. "We think very specific immune molecules destroy connections between neural cells," Dr. Skar says. "If that's true, we can take advantage of therapeutics that already exist. And we can work to find other therapeutics to ultimately stop brain damage during these infections."