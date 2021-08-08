Children's Hospital & Medical Center Sports Medicine Physicians Appointed to State & National High School Sports Advisory Committees Kody Moffatt, M.D., Division Chief of Sports Medicine at Children's Hospital & Medical Center was recently appointed to serve as a member of the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) Sports Medicine Advisory Committee. As the governing body for high school sports, Dr. Moffatt's leadership and commitment to serving young athletes will be instrumental in setting policy and serving 7.5 million high school athletes nationwide. Children's sports medicine physician Natalie Ronshaugen, M.D., has been appointed to serve on the Nebraska School Activities Association Sports Medicine Advisory Committee. She will work collaboratively to set policy for high school athletics across the state.
