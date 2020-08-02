You have permission to edit this article.
Children's Hospital & Medical Center
Children's Hospital & Medical Center

Children's Hospital & Medical Center Earns National Recognition for Excellence in Life Support Children's Hospital & Medical Center recently earned a Platinum Level ELSO Award for Excellence in Life Support. Granted by the Extracorporeal Life Support Organization (ELSO), the award recognizes and honors programs worldwide that reach the highest level of performance, innovation and quality. Children's Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) is designated as a Center of Excellence in life support, with processes, procedures and systems in place that promote excellence and exceptional care in providing extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) to young patients. This award demonstrates Children's high-quality standards, specialized pediatric equipment and supplies, defined patient protocols and commitment to advanced staff education. Children's expert team has demonstrated extraordinary achievement and continues to rely on evidence-based practice and advanced education to provide a healing environment for families, patients and staff. This award recognizes and signifies to patients and families Children's commitment to providing exceptional patient care.

