Children's Hospital & Medical Center Welcomes New Pediatric Cardiothoracic Surgeon Camille Hancock Friesen, M.D. Children's Hospital & Medical Center's Dr. C.C. and Mabel Criss Heart Center is pleased to welcome pediatric cardiothoracic surgeon Camille Hancock Friesen, M.D., to its nationally recognized cardiology and heart surgery program. Dr. Hancock Friesen joins Children's highly-skilled, experienced team of board-certified pediatric heart surgeons. The team performs a full range of heart surgeries, including transplant, and cares for newborns, children, teens and adults with congenital heart disease. Children's cardiology and heart surgery program is ranked as one of the best in the country by U.S. News and World Report. Dr. Hancock Friesen received her medical degree from the University of Alberta Faculty of Medicine & Dentistry in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, where she also completed a General Surgery residency. Dr. Hancock Friesen completed a Cardiac Surgery residency at Dalhousie University Faculty of Medicine in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and a Congenital Cardiac Surgery fellowship at Boston Children's Hospital. Dr. Hancock Friesen has been in active practice as a pediatric heart surgeon since 2003. She is a professor of Cardiothoracic Surgery at UNMC College of Medicine.