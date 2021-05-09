 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Children's Hospital & Medical Center
0 comments

Children's Hospital & Medical Center

  • 0

Children's Hospital & Medical Center Welcomes New Pediatric Cardiothoracic Surgeon Camille Hancock Friesen, M.D. Children's Hospital & Medical Center's Dr. C.C. and Mabel Criss Heart Center is pleased to welcome pediatric cardiothoracic surgeon Camille Hancock Friesen, M.D., to its nationally recognized cardiology and heart surgery program. Dr. Hancock Friesen joins Children's highly-skilled, experienced team of board-certified pediatric heart surgeons. The team performs a full range of heart surgeries, including transplant, and cares for newborns, children, teens and adults with congenital heart disease. Children's cardiology and heart surgery program is ranked as one of the best in the country by U.S. News and World Report. Dr. Hancock Friesen received her medical degree from the University of Alberta Faculty of Medicine & Dentistry in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, where she also completed a General Surgery residency. Dr. Hancock Friesen completed a Cardiac Surgery residency at Dalhousie University Faculty of Medicine in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and a Congenital Cardiac Surgery fellowship at Boston Children's Hospital. Dr. Hancock Friesen has been in active practice as a pediatric heart surgeon since 2003. She is a professor of Cardiothoracic Surgery at UNMC College of Medicine.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What the Colonial Pipeline Hack Means for Fuel Supplies

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ameriprise Financial
Inside Business

Ameriprise Financial

Rodney Williams, Michael Quinn, Michael Wincek and Chris Knust Achieve Circle of Success Recognition at Ameriprise Financial Rodney Williams M…

Wells Fargo Advisors
Inside Business

Wells Fargo Advisors

Jason B. Thompson & Edward J. Brezenski III Senior Financial Advisors have been named as 2021 Premier Advisors by Wells Fargo Advisors Jas…

Rembolt Ludtke
Inside Business

Rembolt Ludtke

Rembolt Ludtke Welcomes Kendra Nebel Rembolt Ludtke is pleased to announce that Kendra Nebel has joined the firm. Kendra is an attorney in the…

Lamp Rynearson
Inside Business

Lamp Rynearson

Lamp Rynearson Welcomes New Board Member Shawntal M. Smith, Esq., joins Lamp Rynearson Board of Directors as its newest member. She is the Chi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert