Children's Hospital & Medical Center Names New Division Chief of Pediatric Anesthesiology Jorge G�lvez, M.D., M.B.I., has joined Children's Hospital & Medical Center as Division Chief of Pediatric Anesthesiology. He is a Professor of Anesthesiology and Vice Chair of Pediatric Anesthesiology at UNMC College of Medicine under the leadership of Steven Lisco, M.D., FCCM, FCCP, Chair of the Department of Anesthesiology at UNMC. Prior to joining Children's, Dr. G�lvez was an attending anesthesiologist in the Department of Anesthesiology & Critical Care Medicine at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, where he also served as assistant professor of Anesthesiology & Critical Care at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine. "Dr. G�lvez has an outstanding track record in both the clinical and academic domains," said Steven Lisco, M.D., Chair of the UNMC Department of Anesthesiology. "He is a talented and trusted leader. We look forward to seeing Dr. G�lvez' presence positively impacting the community." "Dr G�lvez brings a great deal of experience and expertise to the division of Pediatric Anesthesia at Children's," said Paul Esposito, M.D., surgeon-in-chief. "He recognizes the clinical and academic quality of the entire faculty and staff," he said. His areas of expertise include clinical informatics, neonatal anesthesia, pediatric airway management, craniofacial reconstruction and advanced techniques for vascular access. He is a leader in the field of biomedical informatics, specifically in the implementation and optimization of electronic health record systems for pediatric perioperative care, both nationally and internationally. His academic career has focused on developing clinical decision support tools to guide policy implementation and improve clinical practice. Furthermore, he has developed an interest in pediatric medical device development and has collaborated with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration through the Pediatric Medical Device Consortium Program. Dr. G�lvez received his medical degree from Yale University School of Medicine in New Haven, Conn. He completed his internship in Internal Medicine at the Yale Primary Care Program at Waterbury Hospital in Waterbury, Conn. Dr. G�lvez completed an Anesthesiology residency at Yale University School of Medicine and went on to complete his Pediatric Anesthesiology fellowship at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Additionally, Dr. G�lvez completed a master's degree in Biomedical Informatics from Oregon Health & Science University in Portland, Ore. He is board-certified in Anesthesiology, Pediatric Anesthesiology and Clinical Informatics.