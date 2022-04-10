Children's New Robotic Surgical Assistant Offers Safest and Best Outcomes Children's Hospital & Medical Center continues to advance safety and innovation to improve the lives of children with its new robotic surgical assistant arm, named ROSA. Similar to a GPS device that helps drivers find the best and safest route to a destination, ROSA's advanced planning software assists surgeons in creating detailed three-dimensional maps of a patient's brain. It is more precise, reducing operating time and supporting skilled neurosurgeons with minimally invasive and fast-healing surgical techniques. "It's a real game changer for neuroscience in that it can be used for tumor cases, epilepsy cases, laser cases, pituitary lesions and stereo tactical purposes," shares Afshin Salehi, M.D., M.S., Children's Pediatric Neurosurgery, assistant professor, UNMC Division of Pediatric Neurosurgery, Department of Neurosurgery. Children's neurosurgical robotic medical intervention provides excellence in innovation and a level of care today that is shaping the future of pediatric neurosurgery so more children can live their best lives.
Children's Hospital & Medical Center
Related to this story
Most Popular
Children's Hospital & Medical Center
Kelsey Regier Delivers Value Through Digital Innovation as
Cushman & Wakefield/The Lund Company announces new President
General Excavating Names Jerry Kabourek Director of Operations
Veridian Credit Union Announces
Veridian Credit Union Announces Promotion of Cotton
Boys Town National Research Hospital Welcomes New Pediatric Orthopaedic Surgeon Layne Jenson, M.D., MBA, has joined the pediatric orthopaedic …
Debbie Bogar Hired as Director, Portfolio Project Management Office WoodmenLife has hired Deborah Bogar as Portfolio Project Management Office…
Children's Shapes the Future of