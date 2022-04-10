Children's New Robotic Surgical Assistant Offers Safest and Best Outcomes Children's Hospital & Medical Center continues to advance safety and innovation to improve the lives of children with its new robotic surgical assistant arm, named ROSA. Similar to a GPS device that helps drivers find the best and safest route to a destination, ROSA's advanced planning software assists surgeons in creating detailed three-dimensional maps of a patient's brain. It is more precise, reducing operating time and supporting skilled neurosurgeons with minimally invasive and fast-healing surgical techniques. "It's a real game changer for neuroscience in that it can be used for tumor cases, epilepsy cases, laser cases, pituitary lesions and stereo tactical purposes," shares Afshin Salehi, M.D., M.S., Children's Pediatric Neurosurgery, assistant professor, UNMC Division of Pediatric Neurosurgery, Department of Neurosurgery. Children's neurosurgical robotic medical intervention provides excellence in innovation and a level of care today that is shaping the future of pediatric neurosurgery so more children can live their best lives.