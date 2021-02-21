Children's Hospital & Medical Center Welcomes New Pediatric Physicians Children's Hospital & Medical Center, the region's pediatric health care leader, is pleased to announce the following pediatric physicians have joined its medical staff. In doing so, they have joined in Children's mission to improve the life of every child. Kathlene Bassett, M.D., joined Children's Specialty Physicians in Pediatric Emergency Medicine. Dr. Bassett received her medical degree from the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio. She completed her Pediatrics residency at the University of Colorado School of Medicine in Aurora, Colo., and her Pediatric Emergency Medicine fellowship at the University of Utah School of Medicine in Salt Lake City. She is an associate professor of Pediatrics at UNMC College of Medicine. Abigail Drucker, M.D., joined Children's Specialty Physicians in Pediatric & Adolescent Gynecology. Dr. Drucker received her medical degree from UNMC College of Medicine and completed her OB/GYN residency at Creighton University School of Medicine. She completed her fellowship in Minimally Invasive Surgery at Women's Health Institute in Oak Lawn, Ill. She is an assistant professor of Obstetrics & Gynecology at UNMC College of Medicine. Ameeta Martin, M.D., joined Children's Specialty Physicians in Pediatric Cardiology. She sees patients at Children's Lincoln Specialty Clinic. Dr. Martin received her medical degree from UNMC College of Medicine. She completed her Pediatrics residency, as well as her Pediatric Cardiology fellowship, at Texas Children's Hospital in Houston. She is an associate professor of Pediatric Cardiology at UNMC College of Medicine. Donna Moro-Sutherland, M.D., joined Children's Specialty Physicians in Pediatric Emergency Medicine. Dr. Moro-Sutherland received her medical degree from Autonomous University of Guadalajara School of Medicine in Guadalajara, Mexico. She completed her Pediatrics residency at Albany Medical Center, Albany, N.Y. and her Pediatric Emergency Medicine fellowship at Buffalo Children's Hospital Buffalo, N.Y. She is an associate professor of Pediatrics at UNMC College of Medicine.