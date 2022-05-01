Children's Hospital & Medical Center Becomes Nebraska's First Project ADAM Affiliate Hospital Children's Hospital & Medical Center became the state of Nebraska's first Project ADAM affiliate hospital last week, partnering with Creighton Preparatory School as it also achieved the state's first Heart Safe School designation through the national initiative. Project ADAM's Heart Safe School program ensures schools have well-maintained automated external defibrillator (AED) equipment, CPR/AED-trained staff and a practiced plan to respond to a sudden collapse on campus, giving students, staff and visitors the best possible chance to survive a sudden cardiac arrest. Affiliate hospitals commit to implementing a Project ADAM program to serve as a resource to schools and communities. Children's pediatric cardiologist and electrophysiologist Matt Sorensen, M.D., a member of Children's nationally-recognized Dr. C.C. and Mabel L. Criss Heart Center team, serves as medical director for Children's Project ADAM program, which will impact communities across the region. "Project ADAM is an excellent nationwide collaborative effort to improve the safety of our schools and communities," Dr. Sorensen said. "We look forward to growing our program's reach and supporting the region with Heart Safe Schools." Project ADAM stands for Automated Defibrillators in Adam's Memory and was created in honor of a Wisconsin teen who collapsed and died while playing basketball in 1999. His school did not have proper equipment on site to enact measures that may have saved his life. The initiative has grown to more than 4,000 Heart Safe schools nationwide since its beginning.
Children's Hospital & Medical Center
Related to this story
Most Popular
SECURITY NATIONAL BANK APPOINTS FOURTH GENERATION
FREEMAN HONORED AS REALTOR OF THE YEAR
The Benson Theatre is pleased to announce that Michelle Troxclair has been named the new Executive Director of the organization as of April …
Children's Hospital & Medical Center
AGP ANNOUNCES NEW VICE PRESIDENT OF FINANCE
Baird Holm LLP Welcomes Justin A. Sheldon to the Firm
Nicole Konen Joins Koley Jessen as M&A Shareholder
Joann Schaefer, MD, Joins City+Ventures
JUSTIN GIBSON RECOGNIZED IN FORBES AS A
Frontier Bank Welcomes Renee Zacharia