Children's Hospital & Medical Center Becomes Nebraska's First Project ADAM Affiliate Hospital Children's Hospital & Medical Center became the state of Nebraska's first Project ADAM affiliate hospital last week, partnering with Creighton Preparatory School as it also achieved the state's first Heart Safe School designation through the national initiative. Project ADAM's Heart Safe School program ensures schools have well-maintained automated external defibrillator (AED) equipment, CPR/AED-trained staff and a practiced plan to respond to a sudden collapse on campus, giving students, staff and visitors the best possible chance to survive a sudden cardiac arrest. Affiliate hospitals commit to implementing a Project ADAM program to serve as a resource to schools and communities. Children's pediatric cardiologist and electrophysiologist Matt Sorensen, M.D., a member of Children's nationally-recognized Dr. C.C. and Mabel L. Criss Heart Center team, serves as medical director for Children's Project ADAM program, which will impact communities across the region. "Project ADAM is an excellent nationwide collaborative effort to improve the safety of our schools and communities," Dr. Sorensen said. "We look forward to growing our program's reach and supporting the region with Heart Safe Schools." Project ADAM stands for Automated Defibrillators in Adam's Memory and was created in honor of a Wisconsin teen who collapsed and died while playing basketball in 1999. His school did not have proper equipment on site to enact measures that may have saved his life. The initiative has grown to more than 4,000 Heart Safe schools nationwide since its beginning.