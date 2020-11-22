Children's Hospital & Medical Center

Children's Director of Sports Medicine Kody Moffatt, M.D., Named to Nebraska's Brain Injury Council Kody Moffatt, M.D., MS, FAAP, FACSM, has been named as one of nine individuals to serve on the Brain Injury Oversight Committee for the State of Nebraska. Appointed by Governor Pete Ricketts, the advisory committee is responsible for representing the interests of individuals with brain injuries and their families through advocacy, education, training, rehabilitation, research and prevention.