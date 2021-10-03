 Skip to main content
Children's Hospital & Medical Center
Children's Charity Golf Classic Raises $136,000 The 31st Annual Children's Charity Classic, held Sept. 27 at Omaha Country Club, raised $136,000 for Children's Hospital & Medical Center. Funds raised continue to support the recently opened Hubbard Center for Children, expanding Children's capacity and making high-quality care available to thousands more children in Omaha and across the five-state region. Children's Charity Classic, presented by HDR, drew more than 100 golfers to the sold-out event. Participants enjoyed beautiful weather, pre-assigned tee times, box lunches courtesy of Northwestern Mutual and a reception courtesy of Kiewit. "For 31 years, our supporters have demonstrated their commitment to Children's mission of improving the life of every child, and we are so grateful for their continued generosity in 2021," said Beth Greiner, Chief Development Officer and Executive Director, Children's Hospital & Medical Center Foundation. Through the efforts of Children's Charity Classic and friends, this event has raised more than $1.6 million to date for Children's.

