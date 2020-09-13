Children's Hospital & Medical Center Welcomes New Pediatric Physicians Children's Hospital & Medical Center, the region's pediatric health care leader, is pleased to announce the following pediatric physicians have joined its medical staff. In doing so, they have joined in Children's mission: to improve the life of every child. Bradford Becken, M.D., joined Children's Specialty Physicians in Pediatric Infectious Disease. He received his medical degree from Georgetown University School of Medicine in Washington, D.C. He completed his Pediatrics residency at Duke University School of Medicine in Durham, N.C., where he also completed his Pediatric Infectious Disease fellowship and was a fellow of the Pediatric Scientist Development Program (PSDP). He is an assistant professor of Pediatrics at UNMC College of Medicine. Brianna Brei, M.D., joined Children's Specialty Physicians in Neonatology. She received her medical degree from Saint Louis University Medical School, and completed her Pediatrics residency at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago. She completed her Neonatal/Perinatal Medicine fellowship at Seattle Children's Hospital. She is an assistant professor of Pediatrics at UNMC College of Medicine. Hannah Donaldson, M.D., joined Children's Physicians, Plattsmouth. Dr. Donaldson received her medical degree from Thomas Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia. She completed her Pediatrics residency at the University of Michigan Hospitals in Ann Arbor. She is an assistant professor of Pediatrics at UNMC College of Medicine. Lourdes Eguiguren, M.D., joined Children's Specialty Physicians in Pediatric Infectious Disease. She received her medical degree from the Universidad San Francisco de Quito in Quito, Ecuador. She completed her Pediatrics residency at the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine in Rochester, Minn., and completed her Pediatric Infectious Disease fellowship at Stanford University Medical Center in Palo Alto, Calif. She is an assistant professor of Pediatrics at UNMC College of Medicine. Aditi Hendi, M.D., joined Children's Specialty Physicians in Pediatric Radiology as a pediatric interventional radiologist. She received her medical degree from Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine in Richmond, Va., and completed a transitional year internship at Lehigh Valley Health Network in Allentown, Pa. She completed her Diagnostic Radiology residency at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia and dual Pediatric Diagnostic and Interventional Radiology fellowships at The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. She is an assistant professor of Pediatric Interventional Radiology at UNMC College of Medicine. Danielle Saner, D.O., has joined Children's Physicians, Bellevue. Dr. Saner received her doctorate of osteopathic medicine degree from Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences in Yakima, Wash. She completed her Pediatrics residency through the Creighton-Nebraska Universities Pediatric Residency Program. Melissa Wehrmann, M.D., joined Children's Specialty Physicians in Pediatric Cardiology. She received her medical degree from Creighton University School of Medicine. She completed her Pediatrics residency at Saint Louis University School of Medicine and her Pediatric Cardiology fellowship at the University of Colorado School of Medicine in Aurora, Colo. She is an assistant professor of Pediatrics at UNMC College of Medicine. Michelle Wineinger, M.D., joined Children's Physicians, Val Verde. Dr. Wineinger received her medical degree from Creighton University School of Medicine. She completed her Pediatrics residency through the Creighton-Nebraska Universities Pediatric Residency Program.