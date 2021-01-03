Children's Hospital & Medical Center Acquires New Surgical Robot Children's Hospital & Medical Center recently completed installation of a new DaVinci Xi surgical robot in its operating room the first in Omaha to be used in a pediatric setting. With the addition of the new surgical robot comes better outcomes for children. The technology allows for minimally-invasive procedures to be performed, using smaller incisions and resulting in quicker recovery times for young patients. Claudia Berrondo, M.D. (pictured above) was instrumental in bringing this technology to Children's and recently completed the first surgical case at Children's. Thanks to donor support, Children's was able to add this equipment to its operating suites, expanding the teaching capacity of Children's and laying a strong foundation for building a multidisciplinary robotic surgery program for children. Thanks to these advances in clinical care, Children's continues to fulfill its missionto improve the life of every child.