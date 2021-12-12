Max the Vax Initiative Launches to Keep Nebraska Kids Protected and in School Children's Hospital & Medical Center and the Nebraska Department of Education are joining forces in a statewide initiative to support FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccinations for kids ages 5 and older. More than 100 physicians and health care providers across Nebraska, including Children's, have announced their support of maximizing kids' futures through the COVID-19 vaccine. The Max the Vax initiative focuses on amplifying the voices of trusted, statewide health care providers and sharing fact-based vaccination information with Nebraska families. Visit MaxtheVaxNE.org for resources and vaccine locations. "As of Dec. 1, 82,320 children and teens in Nebraska have been vaccinated against COVID-19. This is a good start, but we are not done," said Chanda Chac�n, MPH, FACHE, Children's President & CEO. "At Children's, our mission is to improve the life of every child. This means caring for kids when they're sick, but it also means advocating for them to stay healthy and protected against things that would harm them. We stand with our fellow health care providers in working with families to continue to increase vaccination rates for children and teens." The Max the Vax effort is funded by a grant from the Nebraska Department of Education, and includes Children's Hospital & Medical Center, physicians and health care providers throughout the state who are ready to help parents and guardians get answers and information about vaccination for children and teens. "COVID-19 continues to impact the lives of every Nebraskan. The Nebraska Department of Education is committed to supporting Children's and our statewide network of trusted physicians and health care providers to educate and inform parents about the vaccine for children," said Nebraska Commissioner of Education, Matthew L. Blomstedt, Ph.D. "Keeping our students healthy and in school is of paramount importance to families and our community."