Children's Hospital & Medical Center Names New Division Chief of Pediatric Cardiology Jeff Delaney, M.D., has been appointed division chief of Pediatric Cardiology at Children's Hospital & Medical Center. In addition, Dr. Delaney has been named the Theodore F. Hubbard, M.D., Endowed Chair in Pediatric Cardiology. "I'm thrilled to announce, after a national search with interest from multiple exceptional candidates, that Jeff Delaney, M.D., has accepted our offer to serve as Children's and UNMC's division chief of Pediatric Cardiology," said Kari Simonsen, M.D., MBA, chair of the UNMC Department of Pediatrics, pediatrician-in-chief and senior vice president of pediatric services for Children's. "Dr. Delaney has been a faculty member since 2008 and has risen through the ranks in progressive leadership and academic accomplishment. He is a talented physician who has the depth of knowledge of our history and a vision for our future, making him the right leader at the right time to continue the trajectory of growth and cultivate a successful, academic division of Pediatric Cardiology." Prior to this appointment, Dr. Delaney was director of Interventional Cardiology and medical director of Pediatric Cardiology. He was instrumental in planning Children's state-of-the-art heart catheterization lab. "We are pleased that Dr. Jeff Delaney will serve as the next clinical service chief and inaugural holder of the Theodore F. Hubbard, M.D., Endowed Chair in Pediatric Cardiology," said Alan Tingley, M.D., MBA, president of Children's Specialty Physicians. "He is a respected clinician and colleague. We look forward to the contributions his leadership will provide in advancing the mission of Children's and the Dr. C.C. and Mabel L. Criss Heart Center."
Children's Hospital & Medical Center
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hightower Omaha Hightower Omaha welcomes Sean Song as Financial Planning and Analytics Associate. In his role, Sean will provide financial pla…
Boys Town National Research Hospital Welcomes a New Pediatric Neurologist Gisela Moreira Eyng, M.D., has joined the pediatric neurology team a…
Abrahams Kaslow & Cassman LLP Abrahams Kaslow & Cassman LLP is pleased to announce that Alex J. Montoya has joined our team as an Asso…
TSG Announces Company Growth, Expands Client Support Marlissa Charles Kevin Keegan Roger Van Scoy Scott Fortenberry Trevor Culbertson David Ma…
Swanson Russell Hires Eight in Lincoln and Omaha Offices Bob Gropp Jess Schmitz Casey Hodgin Ryan Connolly Matia Ward Nicole Vitera Adam Furle…
ACCESSbank Frank Stalla ACCESSbank welcomes Frank Stalla as senior vice president, Director of Administrative Services to its management team.…
Dvorak Law Group Partner David Mayer Named Legal Advisor of the Year Congratulations to Dvorak Law Group Partner David Mayer who has been name…
Swanson Russell Promotes Eight in Lincoln and Omaha Offices Julie Nielson Lisa Schumacher Jon Lundeen Zach Henke Ryan Stoner Madison Knopik Ju…
SECURITY NATIONAL BANK ANNOUNCES NEW BRANCH MANAGER IN COUNCIL BLUFFS Security National Bank is pleased to announce Nikki Alford as assistant …
NHA announces retirement of President; names successor The Nebraska Hospital Association (NHA), a not-for-profit trade association representin…