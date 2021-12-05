Children's Hospital & Medical Center Names New Division Chief of Pediatric Cardiology Jeff Delaney, M.D., has been appointed division chief of Pediatric Cardiology at Children's Hospital & Medical Center. In addition, Dr. Delaney has been named the Theodore F. Hubbard, M.D., Endowed Chair in Pediatric Cardiology. "I'm thrilled to announce, after a national search with interest from multiple exceptional candidates, that Jeff Delaney, M.D., has accepted our offer to serve as Children's and UNMC's division chief of Pediatric Cardiology," said Kari Simonsen, M.D., MBA, chair of the UNMC Department of Pediatrics, pediatrician-in-chief and senior vice president of pediatric services for Children's. "Dr. Delaney has been a faculty member since 2008 and has risen through the ranks in progressive leadership and academic accomplishment. He is a talented physician who has the depth of knowledge of our history and a vision for our future, making him the right leader at the right time to continue the trajectory of growth and cultivate a successful, academic division of Pediatric Cardiology." Prior to this appointment, Dr. Delaney was director of Interventional Cardiology and medical director of Pediatric Cardiology. He was instrumental in planning Children's state-of-the-art heart catheterization lab. "We are pleased that Dr. Jeff Delaney will serve as the next clinical service chief and inaugural holder of the Theodore F. Hubbard, M.D., Endowed Chair in Pediatric Cardiology," said Alan Tingley, M.D., MBA, president of Children's Specialty Physicians. "He is a respected clinician and colleague. We look forward to the contributions his leadership will provide in advancing the mission of Children's and the Dr. C.C. and Mabel L. Criss Heart Center."