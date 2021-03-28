Children's Hosptial & Medical Center

Children's Hospital & Medical Center Recognized for Strong Support of National Guard and Reserve Employees Children's Hospital & Medical Center has received the National Guard's Homeland Defense Service Ribbon and a Statement of Support from the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), a program of the U.S. Department of Defense. These prestigious recognitions are given to organizations and businesses that provide a supportive work environment and culture for service members, ultimately helping to strengthen and ready the U.S. military. Almost half of the U.S. military is comprised of the Guard and Reserve. The Department of Defense shares these citizen warriors with their civilian employers, many of whom provide significant support to their employees who serve in the Guard and Reserve. The Statement of Support and Homeland Defense Service Ribbon were formally presented to Children's by retired Major General Mike Navrkal, Chairman of Nebraska ESGR, and Major General Daryl Bohac, the Adjutant General for Nebraska, in a virtual ceremony earlier this month. These honors are in addition to the 2020 Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award, the highest Department of Defense honor given to employers for support of National Guard and Reserve employees, which Children's accepted last fall. "These awards reflect Children's culture how we put people first and support, empower and develop our team members," says Chanda Chac�n, President & CEO. "We have deep respect and gratitude for our employees who serve in the National Guard and Reserve. They have the full measure of our support as they serve our country and our community through Children's mission." "The signing of this ESGR Statement of Support demonstrates the ongoing dedication of Children's to support their teammates who serve their community and our country as well in the Guard and Reserves," says retired Major General Mike Navrkal, Nebraska ESGR Chairman. "Additionally, this demonstrates their understanding of the tremendous value these service members have on the Children's team and their commitment to hiring of Guard and Reserve members."