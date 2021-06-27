Children's Achieves Magnet� Recognition, the Gold Standard of Nursing Excellence, Once Again Recognition for the fourth time reinforces nursing excellence; Honor achieved by only 2% of hospitals nationwide Children's Hospital & Medical Center has attained Magnet recognition again, a testament to its continued dedication to high-quality nursing practice. The American Nurses Credentialing Center's Magnet Recognition Program� distinguishes health care organizations that meet rigorous standards for nursing excellence. This credential is the highest national honor for professional nursing practice. Receiving Magnet recognition for the fourth time is a great achievement for Children's as it continues to proudly belong to the global Magnet community a small, select group of health care organizations and hospitals in the U.S. In fact, only 2% of hospitals nationwide have received four consecutive Magnet designations. "For the children and families we serve, this honor affirms our team's expertise and excellence in providing the very best outcomes and the highest quality of pediatric care in the region," says Chanda Chac�n, MPH, FACHE, Children's President & CEO. "To earn Magnet recognition once was a great accomplishment and an incredible source of pride for our nurses. Our repeated achievement of this credential underscores the foundation of excellence and values that drive our entire team to strive harder each day to meet the health care needs of the children we serve," says Kathy English, MSN, MBA, RN, NE-BC, FACHE, Children's executive vice president, chief operating officer and chief nursing officer. Magnet recognition is the gold standard for nursing excellence and is a factor when the public judges health care organizations. U.S. News & World Report's annual showcase of "America's Best Hospitals" includes Magnet recognition in its ranking criteria for quality of inpatient care.
Children's Hosptial & Medical Center
Related to this story
Most Popular
Business Growth in 2020 Drives Expansion for Omaha Ad Agency Blake Waggoner Michele Fan Gaby Martinez-Garro Zoe Ursick Despite economic uncert…
Nebraska Medicine Ada Wilson, JD, joined Nebraska Medicine Monday, June 7 as the first ever vice president - chief inclusion and diversity off…
MOSAIC PROMOTES HEATHER GUNN TO SVP OF STRATEGIC INITIATIVES Mosaic, a nonprofit based in Omaha serving people with intellectual and developme…
- Updated
LEO A DALY Appointments and Promotions
Cobalt Credit Union hires Bartos as new director of IT Cobalt Credit Union is pleased to announce the appointment of Matt Bartos as the new di…
- Updated
Cobalt Credit Union hires in mortgage lending
19 Law Students Join Koley Jessen for Summer Program Koley Jessen is pleased to welcome 19 talented law school students, representing 10 diffe…
Bruning Law Group Expands Legal Practice Bruning Law Group, LLC is growing its legal practice with the recent election of Blake E. Johnson as …
SECURITY NATIONAL BANK PROMOTES JESSICA WALTERS TO PRIVATE BANKING Security National Bank is pleased to announce that Jessica Walters has been…
Children's Hospital & Medical Center Named One of Nation's Best Children's Hospitals by U.S. News & World Report Children's Hospital &…