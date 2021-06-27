Children's Hosptial & Medical Center

Children's Achieves Magnet� Recognition, the Gold Standard of Nursing Excellence, Once Again Recognition for the fourth time reinforces nursing excellence; Honor achieved by only 2% of hospitals nationwide Children's Hospital & Medical Center has attained Magnet recognition again, a testament to its continued dedication to high-quality nursing practice. The American Nurses Credentialing Center's Magnet Recognition Program� distinguishes health care organizations that meet rigorous standards for nursing excellence. This credential is the highest national honor for professional nursing practice. Receiving Magnet recognition for the fourth time is a great achievement for Children's as it continues to proudly belong to the global Magnet community a small, select group of health care organizations and hospitals in the U.S. In fact, only 2% of hospitals nationwide have received four consecutive Magnet designations. "For the children and families we serve, this honor affirms our team's expertise and excellence in providing the very best outcomes and the highest quality of pediatric care in the region," says Chanda Chac�n, MPH, FACHE, Children's President & CEO. "To earn Magnet recognition once was a great accomplishment and an incredible source of pride for our nurses. Our repeated achievement of this credential underscores the foundation of excellence and values that drive our entire team to strive harder each day to meet the health care needs of the children we serve," says Kathy English, MSN, MBA, RN, NE-BC, FACHE, Children's executive vice president, chief operating officer and chief nursing officer. Magnet recognition is the gold standard for nursing excellence and is a factor when the public judges health care organizations. U.S. News & World Report's annual showcase of "America's Best Hospitals" includes Magnet recognition in its ranking criteria for quality of inpatient care.