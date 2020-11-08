Children's Hosptial & Medical Center

Seun Adetayo, M.D., Receives International Award for Plastic Surgery Research Paper Seun Adetayo, M.D., Chief of Pediatric Plastic Surgery at Children's Hospital & Medical Center, was recently honored by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons' research journal, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Global Open, receiving one of their Best Paper Awards of 2020. Her manuscript, entitled "Cultural Competence and Ethnic Diversity in Healthcare," was one of 19 international papers to be awarded in a highly competitive field. As Children's Pediatric Plastic Surgery leader, Seun Adetayo, M.D., has established and expanded a multidisciplinary Pediatric Plastic Surgery program to treat even the most complex of cases. Dr. Adetayo, who joined Children's in February, provides and manages the full spectrum of care for children and older patients as they transition into early adulthood. She says the surgeries performed are about much more than appearance; these services provide emotional strength, resilience, confidence and restore function. "Whether it is a congenital condition or an issue arising from traumatic injury, we want to treat children from head to toe, from birth to young adulthood," says Dr. Adetayo. "The comprehensive services we provide and the fact that we are dedicated solely to pediatric care really sets Children's apart," she says. Learn more about the wide range of conditions treated by Children's Pediatric Plastic Surgery at ChildrensOmaha.org.