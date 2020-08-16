You have permission to edit this article.
Children's Physicians and Children's Urgent Care
Children's Physicians and Children's Urgent Care

Children's Physicians and Children's Urgent Care

Melissa St. Germain, M.D., Named Vice President & Medical Director of Children's Physicians and Children's Urgent Care Melissa (Mel) St. Germain, M.D., has been named Vice President & Medical Director of Children's Physicians and Children's Urgent Care. In this role, she will serve as the leader and advocate for Children's Physicians and Urgent Care medical staff to accomplish organizational and departmental strategic goals and objectives. She will be responsible for clinical staff standards of quality, as well as leading quality improvement efforts, for both entities. Dr. St. Germain joined Children's Physicians in 2009, first practicing at the Embassy Park location and then at West Village Pointe. In addition to her new role, she will continue to see patients at Children's Physicians, West Village Pointe on Mondays and Wednesdays. Dr. St. Germain earned her medical degree from University of Nebraska College of Medicine and completed her Pediatrics residency through the Creighton-Nebraska Universities Health Foundation Pediatrics residency program. She is the current president of the Nebraska Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics and has served in a leadership role with the organization since 2015. She is a member of the Children's Physicians Operational Advisory Committee and has participated in many committees and workgroups to advance the Children's Physicians practice.

