Children's Physicians Offices Receive Patient-Centered Medical Home Recognition Fourteen Children's Physicians primary care offices have achieved Patient-Centered Medical Home recognition from the National Committee for Quality Assuranceone of the nation's top health care accreditation organizations. The medical home model utilizes a coordinated team approach to support all aspects of a child's care, including medical, behavioral, physical and social needs. The positive impact of this approach ripples out from individual children and families through the greater communityto schools, state agencies and other partners. Research shows that patient-centered medical homes improve health care quality and the patient experience, and even increase staff satisfactionall while reducing health care costs. At Children's, the patient-centered medical home model involves an army of advocates: physicians and other providers, nurses, social workers, nurse case managers, patient care coordinators, behavioral health specialists, patient access specialists and many others all advocating for children. This designation and honor reflects Children's enterprise-wide, team-based approach to providing high-quality, patient-centered care.