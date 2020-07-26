Children's Speciality Physicians

Sarah Stevens Named Chief Operating Officer of Children's Specialty Physicians Sarah Stevens, MBA, has been named Chief Operating Officer of Children's Specialty Physicians (CSP), the physician practice plan for UNMC pediatric faculty operated by the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) College of Medicine and Children's Hospital & Medical Center. Stevens was chosen from a field of candidates identified during a national search, and is responsible for all operational, financial and administrative aspects of CSP. She will oversee achieving outcomes in practice and program operations, financial management, physician recruitment and relations, practice development and organizational leadership.
