 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Circo Enterprises
0 comments

Circo Enterprises

  • 0

Circo Enterprises Circo Enterprises is pleased to announce that Jim Johnson has been promoted to the position of Vice President of Facilities and Construction. Jim's responsibility for all properties throughout the United States owned by Circo Enterprises and its real estate affiliates, in addition to new construction projects. Previously, Jim had a very successful career with Airlite Plastics as a Maintenance Facilities Manager.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Are automatic credit card payments a good idea?

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Heart Ministry Center
Inside Business

Heart Ministry Center

Heart Ministry Center Damany L. Rahn Amy Holmes Don Nelson Tim McTaggart Damany L. Rahn has been promoted to the chief resource officer at Hea…

Swanson Russell
Inside Business

Swanson Russell

Swanson Russell Hires Seven in Lincoln and Omaha Offices Caitlin Moser Stephen Cornelius Shaylee Vice Will Sharpe Mariah Pollett Jordan Snader…

Inside Business

CFO Systems

CFO Systems CFO Systems has added Tim Engler, Sara Haecke, & Jay Hill to its nationwide team of more than 60 professionals focused on help…

Inside Business

ACCESSbank

ACCESSbank ACCESSbank has promoted Greg Hanson to vice president of its merchant processing division, ACCESS Payment Processing. Greg joined t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert