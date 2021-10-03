Circo Enterprises Circo Enterprises is pleased to announce that Jim Johnson has been promoted to the position of Vice President of Facilities and Construction. Jim's responsibility for all properties throughout the United States owned by Circo Enterprises and its real estate affiliates, in addition to new construction projects. Previously, Jim had a very successful career with Airlite Plastics as a Maintenance Facilities Manager.
