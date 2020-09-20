 Skip to main content
Cline William Wright Johnson & Oldfather, L.L.P.
Cline William Wright Johnson & Oldfather, L.L.P.

Cline Williams Attorneys Honored in the Chambers and Partners 2020 Top Lawyers Cline Williams Wright Johnson & Oldfather, LLP is honored to have the following attorneys recognized by Chambers USA as the 2020 Top Lawyers in their area of practice in the state of Nebraska: Mark A. Christensen (Litigation: Mediators), Susan K. Sapp (Insurance), Rochelle A. Mullen (Corporate/Commercial), Trenten P. Bausch (Litigation: General Commercial), Michael C. Pallesen (Corporate/Commercial), Andre R. Barry (Litigation: General Commercial), Keith T. Peters (Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation), Tara A. Stingley (Labor & Employment), Stephen E. Gehring (Corporate/Commercial) & Tom C. Huston (Real Estate: Zoning/Land Use). All have been recognized for their professional excellence by extensive interviews with their clients and peers. Attorneys are assessed on several factors including technical ability, client service, professional conduct, diligence, commercial vision and business understanding. Established in 1857, Cline Williams, a full service law firm, presently has 60 attorneys representing and assisting individual and institutional clients in six offices across Nebraska in Omaha, Lincoln, Aurora and Scottsbluff, and in Fort Collins and Holyoke, Colorado. Our attorneys practice in multiple areas of both transactional work and litigation.

