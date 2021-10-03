Cline Williams Wright Johnson & Oldfather, L.L.P Isaiah Frohling Christopher Greene Jessica Robinson Cline Williams Wright Johnson & Oldfather, L.L.P. is pleased to announce the addition of Isaiah Frohling, Christopher Greene, and Jessica Robinson. Isaiah Frohling graduated from the University of North Dakota (B.A., summa cum laude) in 2016 and University of Nebraska College of Law (J.D. with distinction) in 2019. He is a member of the Robert Van Pelt Inn of Court and was a judicial law clerk to the Honorable Brian C. Buescher. Frohling will focus his practice on professional liability and licensing. Christopher Greene graduated from Hillsdale College (B.A.) in 2013 and Creighton University School of Law (J.D., magna cum laude) in 2021. He was a Creighton Scholar and Lead Articles Executive Editor for Creighton Law Review. Greene will focus his practice on franchising and distribution. Jessica Robinson graduated from Valley City State University (B.S., summa cum laude) in 2017, and University of Nebraska College of Law (J.D., with highest distinction) in 2021. She graduated first in her class and is a member of the Order of the Coif. Jessica was an Executive Editor of the Nebraska Law Review and was awarded the Nebraska State Bar Foundation Silver Quill Award. She will focus her practice on general litigation matters. Established in 1857, Cline Williams, a full-service law firm, presently has 60 attorneys representing and assisting individual and institutional clients in five offices across Nebraska in Omaha, Lincoln and Aurora, and in Fort Collins and Holyoke Colorado. The professional excellence of the firm's lawyers has long been recognized by our clients and peers. In the past year, 29 of our lawyers have been included in one or more of the notable "best lawyers" lists published in the United States. To learn more about the firm visit our website at www.clinewilliams.com.
