 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cline Williams Wright Johnson & Oldfather, L.L.P.
0 comments

Cline Williams Wright Johnson & Oldfather, L.L.P.

  • 0

Cline Williams Wright Johnson & Oldfather, L.L.P. is pleased to announce the addition of Paul Donahue Paul Donahue graduated from the University of Notre Dame (B.A. in Political Science) in 2007 and the University of Nebraska College of Law (J.D., with distinction) in 2015, where he was Online Editor of the Nebraska Law Review. Prior to attending law school, Donahue worked on Capitol Hill in the press shop for Senator Chuck Hagel and then as Press Secretary for Senator Mike Johanns. Donahue brings to Cline Williams experience in estate planning, from simple wills to complex trusts and wealth transfer plans; probate and trust administration; real estate; business organizations and intellectual property. Established in 1857, Cline Williams, a full service law firm, presently has 60 attorneys representing and assisting individual and institutional clients in six offices across Nebraska in Omaha, Lincoln, Aurora and Scottsbluff, and in Fort Collins and Holyoke Colorado. Our attorneys practice in multiple areas of both transactional law and litigation. The firm currently has 25 lawyers included in one or more of the notable best lawyers lists published in the United States. To learn more about the firm, our attorneys, and information on current issues that may impact our clients, visit our website at clinewilliams.com.

0 comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Koley Jessen
Inside Business

Koley Jessen

Koley Jessen Adds Litigation Attorney Quinn Eaton has joined Koley Jessen's Litigation Department. After finishing top in his Creighton Law Sc…

Equitable Bank
Inside Business

Equitable Bank

Nodgaard Named to Board of Directors Thomas Gdowski, President/CEO of Equitable Bank, recently announced that Doug Nodgaard has been named to …

CFA Society of Nebraska
Inside Business

CFA Society of Nebraska

CFA Society of Nebraska Recognizes Member Milestones CFA Society of Nebraska recognizes and congratulates the following members that have achi…

Cox Communications
Inside Business

Cox Communications

Kim Rowell Appointed Market Vice President for Cox Communications Kim Rowell has been appointed Cox Communications' Market Vice President for …

Jackson Lewis
Inside Business

Jackson Lewis

Jackson Lewis Welcomes Natasha M. Riggleman in Omaha Jackson Lewis is pleased to announce that Natasha M. Riggleman has joined the firm as an …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert