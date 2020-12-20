Cline Williams Wright Johnson & Oldfather, L.L.P. is pleased to announce the addition of Paul Donahue Paul Donahue graduated from the University of Notre Dame (B.A. in Political Science) in 2007 and the University of Nebraska College of Law (J.D., with distinction) in 2015, where he was Online Editor of the Nebraska Law Review. Prior to attending law school, Donahue worked on Capitol Hill in the press shop for Senator Chuck Hagel and then as Press Secretary for Senator Mike Johanns. Donahue brings to Cline Williams experience in estate planning, from simple wills to complex trusts and wealth transfer plans; probate and trust administration; real estate; business organizations and intellectual property. Established in 1857, Cline Williams, a full service law firm, presently has 60 attorneys representing and assisting individual and institutional clients in six offices across Nebraska in Omaha, Lincoln, Aurora and Scottsbluff, and in Fort Collins and Holyoke Colorado. Our attorneys practice in multiple areas of both transactional law and litigation. The firm currently has 25 lawyers included in one or more of the notable best lawyers lists published in the United States. To learn more about the firm, our attorneys, and information on current issues that may impact our clients, visit our website at clinewilliams.com.