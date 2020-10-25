Cline Williams Attorneys Honored Cline Williams Wright Johnson & Oldfather, LLP is honored to have the following attorneys recognized by Best Lawyers� in America 2021: Scott D. Kelly (Business Organizations and Tax Law), Mark A. Christensen (Mediation, Medical Malpractice Law-Defendants and Product Liability Litigation-Defendants), Richard P. Garden, Jr. (Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law and Litigation-Bankruptcy), Shawn D. Renner (First Amendment Law and Litigation-First Amendment), John C. Miles (Mutual Funds Law), Don R. Janssen (Tax Law and Trusts and Estates), Susan K. Sapp (Employment Law-Management), Kevin J. Schneider (Litigation-Construction), Gary R. Batenhorst (Franchise Law), Jill G. Jensen (Health Care Law), Rochelle A. Mullen (Corporate Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law, and Real Estate Law), Trenten P. Bausch (Commercial Litigation and Franchise Law), Michael C. Pallesen (Corporate Law), Richard P. Jeffries (Commercial Litigation), Andre R. Barry (Commercial Litigation), David J. Routh (Leveraged Buyouts and Private Equity Law, Securities/Capital Markets Law and Securities Regulation), Tara A. Stingley (Employment Law-Management and Litigation-Labor and Employment), Michael J. Whaley (Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law), Tom C. Huston (Real Estate Law), L. Bruce Wright (Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law and Mergers and Acquisitions Law), Robert J. Routh (Banking and Finance Law, Corporate Law, Financial Services Regulation Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law, Securities/Capital Markets Law, and Securities Regulation), David R. Buntain (Employment Law-Management and Litigation-Labor and Employment) and Terry R. Wittler (Commercial Litigation). Richard P. Garden, Jr. (Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law), Gary R. Batenhorst (Franchise Law) and Tom C. Huston (Real Estate Law) have all been recognized as Best Lawyers� 2021 Lawyers of the Year in their area of practice. Adam W. Barney (Commercial Litigation), Travis W. Tettenborn (Commercial Litigation, Medical Malpractice Law-Defendants and Professional Malpractice Law), Heather A. Carver (Real Estate Law), Lily Amare (Commercial Litigation, Labor and Employment Law and Litigation-Labor and Employment) have all been recognized as Best Lawyers�: Ones to Watch. Best Lawyers� compiles lists of outstanding attorneys by conducting exhaustive peer-review surveys in which thousands of leading lawyers confidentially evaluate their professional peers. For more than three decades, Best Lawyers lists have earned the respect of the profession, the media, and the public as the most reliable, unbiased source of legal referrals anywhere. Established in 1857, Cline Williams, a full service law firm, presently has 60 attorneys representing and assisting individual and institutional clients in six offices across Nebraska in Omaha, Lincoln, Aurora and Scottsbluff, and in Fort Collins and Holyoke, Colorado. Our attorneys practice in multiple areas of both transactional work and litigation.