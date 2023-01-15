CLINE WILLIAMS Nathan D. Clark John F. Zimmer, V Cline Williams Wright Johnson & Oldfather, L.L.P., is pleased to announce that Nathan D. Clark and John F. Zimmer, V have been elected to partners within the firm. Nathan D. Clark is a graduate of Wabash College, B.A. in 2003 and the University of Nebraska College of Law, J.D. in 2015. Prior to practicing at Cline Williams, Nathan was a law clerk to the Honorable C. Arlen Beam on the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit. Nathan's practice focuses on general civil litigation matters with an emphasis on intellectual property; First Amendment litigation and speech-related torts, such as defamation and invasion of privacy; commercial litigation; and appeals. His practice also includes personal injury, appeals to the Tax Review and Equalization Committee, legal malpractice defense, construction disputes, public records requests and the Open Meetings Act, securities, and products liability. John F. Zimmer, V graduated from Creighton University B.A., magna cum laude in 2009 and the University of Nebraska College of Law, J.D., high distinction in 2016. John represents banks, lenders, and businesses in the areas of bankruptcy, creditors' rights, commercial loan transactions, and business litigation. His civil litigation practice also includes an emphasis on real property disputes, state and local government, election law, and appellate practice. John is a member of the Order of the Coif, Order of the Barristers, and is active in many civic and community organizations. He is a director of the NEBRASKAland Foundation and a proud member of Lincoln Downtown Rotary Club 14. Established in 1857, Cline Williams is a full service law firm with 64 attorneys representing and assisting individual and institutional clients. The firm has offices across Nebraska in Omaha, Lincoln, and Aurora, and in Fort Collins and Holyoke, Colorado.