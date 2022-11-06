 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cline Williams Welcomes Seven New Associates Kimberly A. Duggan Aaron N. Goodman Nathan T. Heimes Harrison J. Kratochvil Jeremiah J. Perkins Evan D. Runge Lauren M. Taylor Cline Williams Wright Johnson & Oldfather, LLP is pleased to welcome Kimberly A. Duggan, Aaron N. Goodman, Nathan T. Heimes, Harrison J. Kratochvil, Jeremiah J. Perkins, Evan D. Runge and Lauren M. Taylor to the firm. Kimberly A. Duggan serves clients in the areas of creditors' rights, bankruptcy, secured transactions and general business litigation. She graduated from Creighton University School of Law, cum laude, in 2022, where she was a member of the Creighton Law Review. Prior to law school, Kimberly graduated from the University of Missouri - Columbia in 2017, earning a Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness Management. Aaron N. Goodman's practice focuses on both transactional and litigation matters. He graduated from the University of Nebraska College of Law, with distinction, in 2020. Aaron received his Bachelor of Science in Business Management from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, with distinction, in 2017. Nathan T. Heimes concentrates his litigation and transactional practice in business and commercial matters. He graduated from Creighton School of Law, summa cum laude, in 2022 and was honored with the ALI CLE Scholarship & Leadership Award. Nathan is a 2018 University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Marketing and Management. Harrison J. Kratochvil focuses his practice on commercial and governmental litigation. He is a 2022 graduate of Duke University School of Law where he was a Duke Law Dean's Scholar. Harrison received his Master of Arts in Political Science, summa cum laude, in 2019, and his Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Philosophy, summa cum laude, in 2018 from Saint Louis University. Jeremiah J. Perkins concentrates his practice on real estate transactions. He graduated in 2022 from the University of Nebraska College of Law, with high distinction, and received the CALI Excellence for the Future Award for Torts and Sports Law. Prior to law school, Jeremiah graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2019 with a Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness with concentrates in Banking and Finance. Evan D. Runge concentrates his practice on general transaction matters with an emphasis on taxation. He graduated from the University of Nebraska College of Law, with distinction, in 2022. Prior to law school, Evan graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2018 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in Accounting. During law school, he received the CALI Excellence for the Future Award in Farm and Ranch Tax and Insurance Law. Lauren M. Taylor focuses her practice on general litigation and transactional matters. She graduated from the University of Nebraska College of Law in 2022 where she was a two-time champion of the Frank & Lawson Client Counseling Competition. Prior to law school, Lauren graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, in 2019, with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Global Studies. Established in 1857, Cline Williams, a full-service law firm, presently has over 60 attorneys, representing and assisting individual and institutional clients in five offices across Nebraska in Omaha, Lincoln, and Aurora and in Fort Collins and Holyoke Colorado. The professional excellence of the firm's lawyers has long been recognized by our clients and peers. In the past year, over 30 of our lawyers have been included in one or more of the notable "best lawyers" lists published in the United States.

