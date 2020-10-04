Cline Williams Wright Johnson & Oldfather, L.L.P. is pleased to announce the addition of Elizabeth Stevenson. Elizabeth (Libby) Stevenson graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (B.S., Leadership Education, with highest distinction; B.A., Psychology, with high distinction) in 2017 and the University of Nebraska College of Law (J.D., with high distinction) in 2020. Stevenson served as Editor-in-Chief of the Nebraska Law Review and is a member of Order of the Coif. She authored the article "Is Prior Salary a Factor Other Than Sex?: An Approach to Resolve the Ongoing Debate," which was published in the Nebraska Law Review. She will focus her practice on labor and employment law and general litigation matters. Established in 1857, Cline Williams, a full service law firm, presently has 60 attorneys representing and assisting individual and institutional clients in six offices across Nebraska in Omaha, Lincoln, Aurora and Scottsbluff, and in Fort Collins and Holyoke Colorado. Our attorneys practice in multiple areas of both transactional law and litigation. The firm currently has 25 lawyers included in one or more of the notable best lawyers lists published in the United States. To learn more about the firm, our attorneys, and information on current issues that may impact our clients, visit our website at www.clinewilliams.com.