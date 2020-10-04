 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cline Williams
0 comments

Cline Williams

  • 0
Cline Williams

Cline Williams Wright Johnson & Oldfather, L.L.P. is pleased to announce the addition of Elizabeth Stevenson. Elizabeth (Libby) Stevenson graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (B.S., Leadership Education, with highest distinction; B.A., Psychology, with high distinction) in 2017 and the University of Nebraska College of Law (J.D., with high distinction) in 2020. Stevenson served as Editor-in-Chief of the Nebraska Law Review and is a member of Order of the Coif. She authored the article "Is Prior Salary a Factor Other Than Sex?: An Approach to Resolve the Ongoing Debate," which was published in the Nebraska Law Review. She will focus her practice on labor and employment law and general litigation matters. Established in 1857, Cline Williams, a full service law firm, presently has 60 attorneys representing and assisting individual and institutional clients in six offices across Nebraska in Omaha, Lincoln, Aurora and Scottsbluff, and in Fort Collins and Holyoke Colorado. Our attorneys practice in multiple areas of both transactional law and litigation. The firm currently has 25 lawyers included in one or more of the notable best lawyers lists published in the United States. To learn more about the firm, our attorneys, and information on current issues that may impact our clients, visit our website at www.clinewilliams.com.

0 comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

OMNE Partners
Inside Business

OMNE Partners

OMNE Partners Announces New Addition OMNE Partners, a local commercial real estate company, is pleased to announce a new addition to the broke…

Home Instead, Inc.
Inside Business

Home Instead, Inc.

Home Instead, Inc Home Instead, Inc. is pleased to announce the promotion of Susan Richardson to VP Learning & Development and Performance…

Dvorak Law Group
Inside Business

Dvorak Law Group

DVORAK LAW GROUP ADDS TWO ATTORNEYS IN ESTATE PLANNING AND CORPORATE PRACTICE GROUPS Nicholas J. Handrich Sarah Wetzel Dvorak Law Group, LLC i…

West Gate Bank
Inside Business

West Gate Bank

WEST GATE BANK� WELCOMES CHAD TETTENBORN, NICK PARKER Chad Tettenborn Nick Parker The West Gate Bank� Board of Directors is pleased to welcome…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert