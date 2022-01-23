Cline Williams Lily Amare Katie A. Joseph Cline Williams Wright Johnson & Oldfather, L.L.P., is pleased to announce that Lily Amare and Katie A. Joseph have been promoted to partner. Lily Amare is a graduate of Chadron State College (B.A., 2010) and the University of Nebraska College of Law (J.D., 2015). She counsels employers regarding human resources policies and procedures, best employment practices, reasonable accommodation, harassment and retaliation claims, and other employment related issues. Lily drafts and reviews employment handbooks and other employment-related policies and documents. She serves as an independent investigator for harassment and discrimination claims within the workplace. Lily also represents school districts in matters such as employee and student due process and Title IX compliance. She also has litigation practice and represents employers and schools of all sizes before federal and state courts and administrative agencies. Katie Joseph graduated from the University of Nebraska (B.A., 2001) and the University of Nebraska College of Law (J.D., 2015). Her practice focuses on employee benefits and exempt organizations. In Katie's employee benefits work, she advises private, governmental, church, and nonprofit clients of all sizes on the design and administration of retirement and welfare benefit plans and deferred compensation arrangements. She assists clients who are starting and terminating plans, and advises clients regarding fiduciary duties and best practices, reporting and disclosure, correcting plan errors, and responding to audits by the Internal Revenue Service and the Department of Labor. Katie works with all types of exempt organizations, advising clients in all stages of the exempt organization life cycle, including startup, obtaining determination letters, ongoing compliance and governance matters, reinstatement after revocation, and dissolution. Established in 1857, Cline Williams is a full service law firm with 58 attorneys representing and assisting individual and institutional clients. The firm has offices across Nebraska in Omaha, Lincoln, and Aurora, and in Fort Collins and Holyoke, Colorado.