Cobalt Credit Union hires new Chief Financial Officer Cobalt Credit Union is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Wilkins as the organization's chief financial officer. Wilkins comes to Cobalt with more than 12 years of financial and credit union experience, and more than 19 years of information technology and management experience. Most recently, Wilkins served as the chief financial officer at a credit union in Utah. As a member of Cobalt's senior leadership team, Wilkins will oversee the management and assessment of the credit union's financial information and decisions. Wilkins holds a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from Weber State University, a Bachelor of Arts degree in international relations and managerial economics from Brigham Young University, an Associate of Arts degree in information systems from Ricks College, and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Phoenix. He holds certifications as a Certified Public Accountant, Certified Internal Auditor, Certified Fraud Examiner, and Certified Information Systems Auditor.