Cobalt Credit Union hires Bartos as new director of IT Cobalt Credit Union is pleased to announce the appointment of Matt Bartos as the new director of Information Technology (IT). Bartos has more than 20 years of IT experience with multiple related certifications. Additionally, he has over 15 years of experience leading and mentoring IT professionals, specifically in the military and as a Department of Defense contractor. Most recently, Bartos worked as a principal systems engineer for an Omaha-area engineering consulting company. At Cobalt, Bartos will help to further Cobalt's technology innovation, ensuring the alignment of the technology vision with the organization as a whole. Bartos has a Bachelor of Science degree in management information systems from Bellevue University. About Cobalt Credit Union As the area's largest locally-owned credit union, Cobalt is motivated by member service rather than profit. With a combined 24 free-standing and retail-based branches, we serve our nearly 110,000 members in-person and through a variety of digital and virtual banking channels. For more information about Cobalt's products and services, including personal, business and wealth management, visit cobaltcu.com.