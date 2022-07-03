Cobalt Credit Union hires new Vice President of Internal Audit and Compliance Cobalt Credit Union is pleased to announce the appointment of Lisa Kohler as the organization's vice president of internal audit and compliance. Kohler comes to Cobalt with more than 16 years of audit experience. Most recently, Kohler served as the internal audit manager of a local agriculture financial cooperative. As a member of Cobalt's leadership team, Kohler will oversee management and assessment of risk and compliance for the credit union, ensuring alignment with the organization's strategic vision and federal guidelines. Kohler holds a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration with a concentration in accounting from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln. She holds certifications as a Certified Public Accountant and a Certified Internal Auditor. About Cobalt Credit Union Cobalt is the area's largest locally owned credit union and is motivated by member service rather than profit. With 26 branches, we serve our nearly 110,000 members in-person and through a variety of digital and virtual banking channels for over 75 years. For more information about Cobalt's products and services, including personal, business and wealth management, visit cobaltcu.com.