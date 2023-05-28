Cobalt Credit Union promotes new Financial Advisor Cobalt Credit Union is pleased to announce the promotion of Erik Wiese to financial advisor in our wealth management department. Wiese has over five years of financial service experience with Cobalt and over 10 years of management experience. As a member of Cobalt's wealth management team, Wiese will meet with members to provide expert guidance and innovative solutions to help meet their financial goals and objectives at every life stage. Wiese holds a bachelors of science in business management from Bellevue University.