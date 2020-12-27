Cobalt Credit Union announces new vice presidents Jenie Davis Julie Strohfus Surie Legge Tara Rasmussen Cobalt Credit Union announces the addition of four new vice presidents in its lending department. Jenie Davis will serve as vice president of Loan Solutions, managing all aspects of the Loan Solutions team. Davis has over 35 years of experience in the collection industry, the last 7 at Cobalt. Prior to her new role, Davis worked as the delinquency resolutions manager and a delinquency resolutions specialist. Julie Strohfus will serve as vice president of Indirect Lending. Strohfus is responsible for the overall daily and strategic management of indirect lending for the credit union. She has been with Cobalt for 17 years, previously working as a loan officer, branch manager and most recently vice president of Consumer Lending. Surie Legge has been promoted to vice president of Mortgage Sales. Legge has been with Cobalt for 19 years, including 14 in the mortgage department servicing and originating loans. Legge earned top sales awards from Cobalt in 2018 and 2019. Tara Rasmussen has been appointed vice president of Mortgage Operations. Rasmussen will work with the mortgage team to refine departmental processes and efficiencies. She has 18 years of mortgage experience related to processing, closing, underwriting and servicing and has been with the credit union since 2019.