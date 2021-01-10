Cobalt Credit Union Names Robin Larsen as New President and CEO Cobalt Credit Union's Board of Directors is pleased to announce that Robin Larsen will serve as the new President and CEO of the area's largest credit union, beginning January 11, 2021. Larsen will succeed Gail DeBoer, who has served as Cobalt's President and CEO since 2007. Most recently serving as Chief Operations Officer, Larsen began her career at Cobalt in September 1988. During her tenure, she has served in various roles, including Operations Training Officer and Branch Manager. "The Board is excited to have Robin lead the credit union into the future," said Dr. Julia Cronin-Gilmore, Chairman of the Board. "Her background is ideal to guide Cobalt through the ever-changing landscape facing financial institutions today." Cronin-Gilmore points to Larsen's enterprise-focused roles leading new product and service development, branch expansion and core systems conversion as notable accomplishments during her tenure as Chief Operations Officer: "Robin's unique mix of strategic vision and operations background are a winning combination for our community, members and employees." Larsen earned an undergraduate degree in Business Administration followed by a Masters of Science in Management from Bellevue University. Additionally, she has completed extensive coursework through the National Association of Federally-Insured Credit Unions (NAFCU) and the Credit Union National Association. Larsen is co-commander for the 97th Intelligence Squadron with the Offutt Advisory Council at Offutt Air Force Base. She currently serves as a board member on the SAC Foundation, Offutt Advisory Council, Wings Over the Heartland, Bellevue Chamber of Commerce and NAFCU Services Committee.