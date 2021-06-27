Cobalt Credit Union

ACCESSbank Michael Mattson John T. Connor III ACCESSbank is pleased to announce two new hires to its Commercial Banking team. Michael Mattson has relocated from the Sioux Falls area to join the bank as a Commercial Relationship Manager. Mattson brings over 15 years of commercial lending knowledge to the bank. He has extensive experience in commercial real estate, commercial & industrial, and SBA lending. Prior to his banking career, Michael spent twenty years in various roles in the automobile financing industry. He is eager to put his knowledge to work and be part of the ACCESSbank team. John T. Connor III also recently joined the bank as a Commercial Relationship Manager. Connor has 18 years of experience in Commercial Banking including lending to private banking clients, specialty medical practices, commercial real estate and commercial & industrial businesses. In 2010, he obtained his Certified Management Accountant designation and helped start a local chapter for the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA). Outside of banking, Connor serves on several non-profit boards in a variety of capacities. Both Mattson and Connor will be responsible for sourcing, developing, and maintaining commercial relationships for the bank. We are excited to have both of these talented individuals on the ACCESSbank team to help support our continued growth. ACCESSbank is the fourth largest locally owned bank in the Omaha market and is a full-service community bank providing a complete range of financial products and services to businesses and individuals. Founded by a group of employees and local investors, the bank has based its growth upon the strong partnerships developed with its clients. ACCESSbank has six convenient locations throughout the Greater Omaha metro with a seventh location currently under construction in the Aksarben neighborhood.