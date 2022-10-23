Cobalt Credit Union hires new Vice President of Sales Cobalt Credit Union is pleased to announce the appointment of Jamie Neelon as the organization's vice president of sales. Neelon comes to Cobalt with more than 14 years of financial industry experience, and more than 5 years of professional coaching experience. Most recently, Neelon served as project manager and divisional performance lead at a local financial institution. As a member of Cobalt's leadership team, Neelon will oversee the development and training of member service employees. Neelon holds a Bachelor of Science degree in finance from Creighton University and a Master of Business Administration from Bellevue University.