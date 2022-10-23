Cobalt Credit Union hires new Vice President of Digital Banking Cobalt Credit Union is pleased to announce the appointment of Chasmine McIntosh as the organization's vice president of digital banking. McIntosh comes to Cobalt with more than 6 years of financial and credit union experience. Most recently, McIntosh served as a performance consultant and coach for a local financial institution. As a member of Cobalt's leadership team, McIntosh will oversee the management and implementation of the credit union's strategic initiatives within digital channels. McIntosh holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in dance performance and choreography with a minor in business from the University of Missouri-Kansas City and a Master of Business Administration from Southern New Hampshire University.