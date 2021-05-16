Cobalt Credit Union hires in commercial lending and mortgage lending Cody Wragge Ana Deabreu Jideofor "Frank" Ezeuzoh Cobalt Credit Union is pleased to announce the appointment of Cody Wragge as a senior commercial lender, Ana Deabreu as a mortgage loan officer and Jideofor "Frank" Ezeuzoh as a commercial lender. Wragge has been in banking for more than 8 years including previously working at Cobalt as a commercial lender and commercial credit analyst. Most recently he served as vice president of Commercial Lending at an Omaha-area community bank. At Cobalt Wragge will develop and maintain the credit union's commercial loan portfolio. Wragge received his Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice with a minor in business administration from Wayne State College. Deabreu has been in banking for more than 7 years, specializing in lending and personal banking. Previously, she worked in direct and indirect lending functions at another area financial institution. As a mortgage loan officer, Deabreu will serve the mortgage financing needs of members and potential members. Deabreu holds a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration and is fluent in both Spanish and Portuguese. Ezeuzoh has worked for more than 6 years in sales and has previous experience in customer banking. Prior to coming to Cobalt, he worked as a regional recruiter for a local insurance company. Ezeuzoh will work with our business members in his role as a commercial lender at Cobalt. Ezeuzoh holds a Bachelor of Science in human services, with minors in business administration and creative mentoring, from the University of Delaware.
