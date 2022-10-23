Cobalt Credit Union hires new Vice President of Indirect Lending Cobalt Credit Union is pleased to announce the appointment of Mike Bradley as the organization's vice president of indirect lending. Bradley comes to Cobalt with more than 15 years of operations, sales, and management experience in consumer credit organizations. Most recently, Bradley served as a regional center manager for the financial services arm of a multinational automotive manufacturing company. As a member of Cobalt's leadership team, Bradley will oversee the management and strategic initiatives of the credit union's indirect automotive lending. Bradley holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in government and law from Lafayette College.