Cobalt Credit Union Promotes Haylie Rodgers to Chief Risk Officer Cobalt Credit Union is pleased to announce the promotion of Haylie Rodgers to Chief Risk Officer. Rodgers will serve on the executive team and will be responsible for overseeing the management of risk for the credit union. Additionally, she will be ensuring that credit union processes are running efficiently, effectively, and are in compliance with state and federal regulations. Rodgers has been with Cobalt for 5 years working first as the Credit Union's Internal Auditor, then as the Vice President of Internal Audit and Compliance. She received her Bachelor of Science in accounting from Bellevue University. She is also a Certified Internal Auditor (CIA) and Certified Credit Union Internal Auditor (CCUIA). Rodgers is active in her community, working with the American Red Cross, Habitat for Humanity and the Institute of Internal Auditors.
