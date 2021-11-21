Cobalt Credit Union hires new Chief Information Officer Cobalt Credit Union is pleased to announce the appointment of Bob Doucette as the organization's new chief information officer. Doucette comes to Cobalt with more than 25 years of information technology and operations experience, the last 15 working in the financial services industry. Most recently, Doucette served as vice president of Information Technology and Marketing at a Kentucky-based credit union. As a member of Cobalt's senior leadership team, Doucette will oversee management and implementation of information and computer technologies for the credit union, ensuring alignment with the organization's strategic vision. Doucette holds a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration with a concentration in management information systems from Northeastern University in Boston.
Cobalt Credit Union
Related to this story
Most Popular
Carlson & Blakeman, LLP Stephen P. Schmidt Adam J. Wintz Allison J. Heimes Andrea A. Montoya Matthew Wurstner Carlson & Blakeman, LLP …
Food Bank for the Heartland announced the appointment of six new members to their Board of Directors Daniel Applegarth Angi Chamberlain Greg F…
SECURITY NATIONAL BANK ANNOUNCES NEW BRANCH MANAGER IN COUNCIL BLUFFS Security National Bank is pleased to announce Nikki Alford as assistant …
MCGRATH NORTH EXPANDS ITS TEAM WITH TWO NEW ASSOCIATES Madison "Madi" Barbee Nicole Petrow McGrath North is pleased to announce the hiring of …
Tara Benson named Assurity Vice President, Operations Tara Benson, FSA, MAAA, has been promoted to Assurity Vice President, Operations. For th…
FNBO Names Trilli to Lead New Commercial Payments Organization First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO) has named Tammy Trilli Senior Vice Presiden…
NHA announces retirement of President; names successor The Nebraska Hospital Association (NHA), a not-for-profit trade association representin…
Baird Holm LLP Welcomes Six New Associates to the Firm Sapphire M. Andersen Jennifer L. Hiatt Thomas R. Norvell Tristin S. Taylor Emily S. Tos…
Boys Town National Research Hospital Welcomes a New Pediatric Neurologist Gisela Moreira Eyng, M.D., has joined the pediatric neurology team a…
Farmers National Company Names New President, Clayton Becker Farmers National Company, the nation's leading landowner services company, is ple…