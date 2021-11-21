Cobalt Credit Union hires new Chief Information Officer Cobalt Credit Union is pleased to announce the appointment of Bob Doucette as the organization's new chief information officer. Doucette comes to Cobalt with more than 25 years of information technology and operations experience, the last 15 working in the financial services industry. Most recently, Doucette served as vice president of Information Technology and Marketing at a Kentucky-based credit union. As a member of Cobalt's senior leadership team, Doucette will oversee management and implementation of information and computer technologies for the credit union, ensuring alignment with the organization's strategic vision. Doucette holds a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration with a concentration in management information systems from Northeastern University in Boston.