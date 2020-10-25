Cobalt Credit Union announces DeBoer's retirement Cobalt Credit Union announ-ces the retirement of President and CEO Gail DeBoer, effective Jan. 4, 2021. DeBoer began her career at Cobalt (formerly SAC Federal) in 1988, holding several positions before becoming president and CEO in 2007. Since that time, Cobalt's assets have grown from $312 million to more than $1 billion, with total membership exceeding 110,000. Under DeBoer's leadership, the credit union underwent a complete rebrand, including name and logo change, broadening the organization's market positioning. Addition-ally, DeBoer launched a branching strategy, expanding the credit union's footprint beyond traditional stand-alone locations into grocery store and retail locations. Today, the credit union has 24 branches, with new locations planned for Gretna and Lincoln. Reflecting on her 32 years at the credit union, DeBoer, said, "The most rewarding part of my job has been seeing our employees grow, develop and do great things in the communities we serve." DeBoer implemented Cobalt's first-ever new employee orientation, training and onboarding programs early in her tenure as the credit union's chief executive. Active in civic and community organizations, DeBoer has held board positions at the Omaha Chamber of Commerce, Omaha Ethics Alliance, Children's Hospital Foundation and United Way of the Midlands. Additionally, she has held roles on UNO's College of Business National Advisory Board, the Boys Town Fundraising Advisory Board, Knights of Aksarben Foundation, Offutt Advisory Council and Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City's Community Depository Insti-tutions Advisory Council. A recipient of numerous honors and awards, DeBoer was the inaugural recipient of the ICAN Leadership Award in 2016 and, in 2019, she was inducted into the chamber's Omaha Business Hall of Fame. DeBoer's community involvement rep-resents both her commitment to the community and to the credit union's philosophy of "people helping people." Cobalt's board of directors has named Alan Stoltenberg to succeed DeBoer as president and CEO. Stoltenberg, formerly the credit union's chief lending officer, will serve as executive vice president until DeBoer's retirement.