Cobalt Credit Union announces new vice president Cobalt Credit Union appoints Ryan McDonald vice president of information technology. McDonald will manage all information technology functions for the credit union. He is responsible for the design, development and implementation of organizational information systems, software applications and IT support and infrastructure systems. McDonald has been with Cobalt for six years, fulfilling a variety of roles including technical services manager, senior infrastructure analyst, infrastructure analyst, helpdesk representative and IT intern. McDonald previously worked at First National Bank of Omaha where he played a role in designing and maintaining virtual workstations. He received a Cisco Network Associate Certification from Metropolitan Community College, followed by a Bachelor of Science in Systems and Network Administration from Bellevue University.