 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cobalt Credit Union
0 comments

Cobalt Credit Union

  • 0
Cobalt Credit Union

Cobalt Credit Union announces new senior leadership Rod Latham Andrew Schmillen Cobalt Credit Union is pleased to announce the addition of two individuals to its senior leadership team. Rod Latham will serve as chief lending officer and Andrew Schmillen as chief financial officer. Latham will manage all aspects of lending for the credit union, including commercial, consumer, real estate, indirect and loan solutions. Latham has been with Cobalt for 14 years, working first as an indirect underwriter, followed by roles as vice president of Indirect Lending and Loan Solutions. Prior to joining Cobalt, Latham spent 15 years working in the automotive financing industry. He received a dual Bachelor of Science/Arts degree in Finance from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Schmillen brings over 30 years of experience in the banking industry. In his new role, he will leverage opportunities for growth through financial planning, analysis and risk management, in addition to his role leading the credit union's finance team. He joins Cobalt from ACCESS Bank where he was the executive vice president and CFO. Before that he served as the CFO/treasurer at American National Bank, and prior to this he was the vice president/assistant treasurer at First National of Nebraska. Schmillen holds the following certifications and designations: CFA, CPA and CGMA. He received a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting and Business-Economics from Northwestern College followed by a Masters of Business Administration from the University of South Dakota.

0 comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cobalt Credit Union
Inside Business

Cobalt Credit Union

Cobalt Credit Union announces DeBoer's retirement Cobalt Credit Union announ-ces the retirement of President and CEO Gail DeBoer, effective Ja…

VNA
Inside Business

VNA

Visiting Nurse Association Announces Two Retirements and Four New Leadership Members Bridget Young Joanie Kush Bridget Caniglia Amanda Hoist B…

ACCESSbank
Inside Business

ACCESSbank

ACCESSbank Scott Walters Mike Corrigan Margie Huff-Schaffer Dave Saccoman Zane Parkhurst Rachael Kimball ACCESSbank is pleased to announce the…

Jackson Lewis P.C.
Inside Business

Jackson Lewis P.C.

Jessica C. K�llstr�m-Schreckengost is Honored by the Nebraska State Bar Association with Award of Special Merit Jackson Lewis P.C. is pleased …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert