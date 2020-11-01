Cobalt Credit Union announces new senior leadership Rod Latham Andrew Schmillen Cobalt Credit Union is pleased to announce the addition of two individuals to its senior leadership team. Rod Latham will serve as chief lending officer and Andrew Schmillen as chief financial officer. Latham will manage all aspects of lending for the credit union, including commercial, consumer, real estate, indirect and loan solutions. Latham has been with Cobalt for 14 years, working first as an indirect underwriter, followed by roles as vice president of Indirect Lending and Loan Solutions. Prior to joining Cobalt, Latham spent 15 years working in the automotive financing industry. He received a dual Bachelor of Science/Arts degree in Finance from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Schmillen brings over 30 years of experience in the banking industry. In his new role, he will leverage opportunities for growth through financial planning, analysis and risk management, in addition to his role leading the credit union's finance team. He joins Cobalt from ACCESS Bank where he was the executive vice president and CFO. Before that he served as the CFO/treasurer at American National Bank, and prior to this he was the vice president/assistant treasurer at First National of Nebraska. Schmillen holds the following certifications and designations: CFA, CPA and CGMA. He received a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting and Business-Economics from Northwestern College followed by a Masters of Business Administration from the University of South Dakota.