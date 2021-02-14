Cobalt Credit Union appoints new vice presidents Aaron Carnine Mandi Timm Cobalt Credit Union is pleased to announce the promotions of Aaron Carnine and Mandi Timm to the role of vice president of retail banking operations. Carnine, who has been with Cobalt for 4 years, will lead central region operations, including branches in North Omaha, Midtown and the Old Market. Previously, she was a financial service specialist, as well as assistant branch manager and branch manager. Carnine received her Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management from St. John's University and is currently pursuing a Master of Business Administration. Timm has been with Cobalt for 12 years, working first as a teller followed by roles as a personal banker, universal banker, assistant branch manager and branch manager. She will lead east region operations, including branches in Bellevue, Offutt Air Force Base, Western Iowa and Plattsmouth. Timm received both a Bachelor and Master of Science degree in Business Management from Bellevue University. Additionally, she has completed coursework through the University of Lending.