Cobalt Credit Union appoints new chief operations officer Cobalt Credit Union is pleased to announce the appointment of Keli Wragge to the role of chief operations officer. Wragge will lead all retail banking operations, including the credit union's 24 branch locations, contact center and video and digital banking channels. Wragge has more than 21 years of experience in the banking industry, the last 12 at Cobalt. During her tenure, she has served in various roles, including branch manager and vice president of operations. Wragge received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management from Wayne State College, and is pursuing a Master of Arts degree in Business and Professional Communication from Bellevue University. Additionally, she has completed coursework through Lending Solutions Inc. and the University of Lending. Wragge currently serves on the SAC Foundation board of directors.
