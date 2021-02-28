Cobalt Credit Union names new vice presidents Assan Manneh Steve Ryder Cobalt Credit Union names two vice presidents. Assan Manneh will serve as vice president of retail banking operations and Steve Ryder as vice president of project management. Manneh will lead south region operations including branches in Papillion, South Omaha, Bellevue and Gretna. Manneh has been with Cobalt for 7 years working first as a financial service officer followed by roles as a senior financial service specialist and various branch manager positions. Manneh received his Bachelor of Science in Business Economics from the University of Nebraska at Kearney and is currently pursuing a master's degree in International Management. Ryder has over 15 years of experience in the banking industry. In his new role, he will be responsible for developing, tracking and leading enterprise initiatives from initiation through completion. Prior to his new role, Ryder served as a personal/universal banker, recruiter, trainer and vice president of retail banking operations. He received both a Bachelor and Master of Science from Creighton University.
Cobalt Credit Union
Related to this story
Most Popular
Erickson | Sederstrom Erickson | Sederstrom is pleased to announce that Connor W. Orr has joined the firm as an Associate representing both in…
Primrose School at West Maple Now Open and Serving Children and Families in Omaha High-quality early education and care provider hiring teache…
Morrissey Engineering Promotes Three Jason Eickmeier Sarah Gudeman Jeff Hemje Morrissey Engineering is pleased to announce the promotion of th…
Children's Hospital & Medical Center Welcomes New Pediatric Physicians Children's Hospital & Medical Center, the region's pediatric he…
Dvorak Law Group Welcomes Thomas M. Maul to New Columbus, Nebraska Location Dvorak Law Group, LLC is pleased to welcome Thomas M. Maul to its …
Edgewater Insurance and Real Estate Announces Omaha Team Edgewater Insurance and Real Estate has recently expanded into the Omaha market to of…
Medical Solutions Welcomes Nhat H. Ngo as Chief Commercial Officer Medical Solutions, one of the nation's largest and fastest growing provider…
Cobalt Credit Union appoints new chief operations officer Cobalt Credit Union is pleased to announce the appointment of Keli Wragge to the rol…
Emspace + Lovgren Angie Hempel, Senior Content Strategist at Emspace + Lovgren, has been awarded the Chapter Service Award by the Public Relat…
Lamson Dugan & Murray LLP announces the opening of a new office in Des Moines, Iowa. The opening of the Iowa office expands LDM's geograph…