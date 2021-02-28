Cobalt Credit Union names new vice presidents Assan Manneh Steve Ryder Cobalt Credit Union names two vice presidents. Assan Manneh will serve as vice president of retail banking operations and Steve Ryder as vice president of project management. Manneh will lead south region operations including branches in Papillion, South Omaha, Bellevue and Gretna. Manneh has been with Cobalt for 7 years working first as a financial service officer followed by roles as a senior financial service specialist and various branch manager positions. Manneh received his Bachelor of Science in Business Economics from the University of Nebraska at Kearney and is currently pursuing a master's degree in International Management. Ryder has over 15 years of experience in the banking industry. In his new role, he will be responsible for developing, tracking and leading enterprise initiatives from initiation through completion. Prior to his new role, Ryder served as a personal/universal banker, recruiter, trainer and vice president of retail banking operations. He received both a Bachelor and Master of Science from Creighton University.