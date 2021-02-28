 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cobalt Credit Union
0 comments

Cobalt Credit Union

  • 0
Cobalt Credit Union

Cobalt Credit Union names new vice presidents Assan Manneh Steve Ryder Cobalt Credit Union names two vice presidents. Assan Manneh will serve as vice president of retail banking operations and Steve Ryder as vice president of project management. Manneh will lead south region operations including branches in Papillion, South Omaha, Bellevue and Gretna. Manneh has been with Cobalt for 7 years working first as a financial service officer followed by roles as a senior financial service specialist and various branch manager positions. Manneh received his Bachelor of Science in Business Economics from the University of Nebraska at Kearney and is currently pursuing a master's degree in International Management. Ryder has over 15 years of experience in the banking industry. In his new role, he will be responsible for developing, tracking and leading enterprise initiatives from initiation through completion. Prior to his new role, Ryder served as a personal/universal banker, recruiter, trainer and vice president of retail banking operations. He received both a Bachelor and Master of Science from Creighton University.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden scores win as House passes COVID-19 relief plan

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Erickson Sederstrom
Inside Business

Erickson Sederstrom

Erickson | Sederstrom Erickson | Sederstrom is pleased to announce that Connor W. Orr has joined the firm as an Associate representing both in…

Morrissey Engineering
Inside Business

Morrissey Engineering

Morrissey Engineering Promotes Three Jason Eickmeier Sarah Gudeman Jeff Hemje Morrissey Engineering is pleased to announce the promotion of th…

Dvorak Law Group
Inside Business

Dvorak Law Group

Dvorak Law Group Welcomes Thomas M. Maul to New Columbus, Nebraska Location Dvorak Law Group, LLC is pleased to welcome Thomas M. Maul to its …

Medical Solutions
Inside Business

Medical Solutions

Medical Solutions Welcomes Nhat H. Ngo as Chief Commercial Officer Medical Solutions, one of the nation's largest and fastest growing provider…

Cobalt Credit Union
Inside Business

Cobalt Credit Union

Cobalt Credit Union appoints new chief operations officer Cobalt Credit Union is pleased to announce the appointment of Keli Wragge to the rol…

Emspace - Lovgren
Inside Business

Emspace - Lovgren

Emspace + Lovgren Angie Hempel, Senior Content Strategist at Emspace + Lovgren, has been awarded the Chapter Service Award by the Public Relat…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert